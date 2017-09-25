Investigation underway in two cities after man and woman who police say were shot in Grandview show up at home in KCMO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating after two people who were injured in a shooting near a Grandview apartment complex showed up at a home in Kansas City, Mo., early Monday morning.

Investigators suspect the man and woman who were injured were victims of a drive-by shooting.

One was shot in the head and the other was shot in the leg. Neither of their injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police also say they are investigating in Grandview where they believe the shooting occurred.