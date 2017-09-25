Jackson County authorities investigating reported suicide at jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate at the Jackson County Detention Center died on Monday night, authorities believe he took his own life.

The inmate was found unresponsive in a dormitory area around 7:30 p.m. Medical staff responded, and the inmate was taken to the hospital where he died.

“It pains me to know that this happened to an inmate inside our facility,” Joe Piccinini, director of the Jackson County Department of Corrections, said in a news release. “We take this incident and every other incident inside our facility seriously, as the safety and security of staff and inmates is a top priority for myself and detention center staff.”

The inmate hasn’t been identified yet. The jail has been the site of multiple investigations in 2017 where the cleanliness and safety of the facility have been scrutinized.