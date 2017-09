Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City, Mo., police are looking for the driver who hit a child and drove off.

The crash happened in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant near Cleaver and Tracy Sunday around 10 p.m.

Police said the child is under the age of five.

Investigators said he suffered some scrapes but is expected to be okay.

No suspect or vehicle description has been released.

If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.