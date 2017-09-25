‘Love Thy Neighbor’ program relieves KC senior citizen of stressful, expensive house repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City homeowner is getting some major home repairs completed for free. It's all thanks to a city program and the help of generous volunteers.

Maxine Campbell, 76, has lived in her Cypress Street home 35 years. But after her partner of over 50 years died, and she had open heart surgery, the house had fallen into disrepair. The city says her code violations were in the thousands of dollars. So the city let her know about the "Love Thy Neighbor" program, which helps some senior citizens make repairs to avoid those fines.

Maxine's house got a ton of landscape work, a fresh coat of paint, and roof repairs. The work completed is valued at more than $45,000.

"It's been a burden. I don't want to end up in a nursing home, you know. And this way, I can keep my house, stay out of trouble, not have any fines, and have my house look half way decent in the neighborhood. It's awesome," Campbell said.

City councilwoman Alissia Canady created the program, which gets help from volunteers with several local organizations. She hopes the effort will inspire others across the community to come together and help neighbors in need before they face costly repairs and code violations.