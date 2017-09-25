Man charged in Westport double shooting on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man has been charged in a weekend shooting in Westport that injured two people.

Kevon A. Powell, 20, of Kansas City, faces two counts of 1st degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Powell is accused of firing shots near Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officers at the scene saw two victims suffering gunshot wounds and a suspect fleeing the area on foot. Police chased the suspect to 41st and Main where he was taken into custody and a firearm was also recovered.

The victims are reportedly in stable condition.

Saturday afternoon, in response to media coverage of the shooting, Westport Kansas City tweeted, “we are saddened for the victims and their families. This city must step up to help stop the carrying and shooting of guns in Westport,” adding, “Our hearts go out to the victims of this senseless shooting. This could have been prevented had the city acted on the solutions presented.”

“How many more of our young people must be hurt or killed before our politicians will act? Scanning for guns is a no brainer. Safety First.” Wesport Kansas City later wrote.