Missouri Gas Energy becomes Spire and they now have an orange logo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you get your gas from Missouri Gas Energy, you'll notice some major changes on your next bill.

MGE has a new name. It's now called Spire, and they've put new orange logos all over their trucks.

With MGE, Spire combines five utilities in Missouri, Mississippi and Alabama under one umbrella.

There are some advantages to this. It will keep costs down for the company and customers, plus they now have the resources to create a better web portal. Most of all, it'll be less complicated having just one name.

"You think about our customers, first we were Missouri Gas Energy, then comes Laclede, we had customers who were like, who are you now? Now we are Spire, whether you're in west Missouri or east Missouri, Alabama or golf Coast Mississippi, hey we're Spire," Spire VP of operation Joe Hampton said.

All Spire employees will wear orange shirts and drive trucks with orange logos on them. Your bill will also now come in an orange envelope.