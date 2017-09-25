MoDOT advising drivers who take I-470 during rush hour to find alternative routes as they begin work on 15 bridges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Missouri drivers beware-- a major, multiple bridge project is underway and it could impact your commute times.

MoDOT is repairing bridges along I-470 from Blue Ridge Boulevard to the I-70 interchange.

During the repairs, I-470 will remain open but lanes will be closed. That means there will be delays for drivers during rush hour periods.

There will also be ramp closures at I-470 and View High Drive and the I-470 and I-70 interchange.

Some of the bridges being repaired include:

Kansas City Southern Railroad Bridge over I-470

Blue Ridge Boulevard Bridge

James A. Reed Bridge

Little Blue River Bridge

View High Drive Bridge

Cedar Creek Rail Road Bride

Bowlin Road Bridge on northbound I-470

Lakewood Boulevard Bridge on southbound I-470

Little Blue River Bridge on both northbound and southbound lanes

U.S. 40 Bridge on both northbound and southbound lanes

I-470 Bridge over I-70, both northbound and southbound lanes

The current phase will reduce I-470 down to two lanes from Cedar Creek Bridge to Little Blue River Bridge near View High Drive through mid-November.

