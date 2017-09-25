MoDOT advising drivers who take I-470 during rush hour to find alternative routes as they begin work on 15 bridges

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Missouri drivers beware-- a major, multiple bridge project is underway and it could impact your commute times.
MoDOT is repairing bridges along I-470 from Blue Ridge Boulevard to the I-70 interchange.
During the repairs, I-470 will remain open but lanes will be closed. That means there will be delays for drivers during rush hour periods.
There will also be ramp closures at I-470 and View High Drive and the I-470 and I-70 interchange.
Some of the bridges being repaired include:
- Kansas City Southern Railroad Bridge over I-470
- Blue Ridge Boulevard Bridge
- James A. Reed Bridge
- Little Blue River Bridge
- View High Drive Bridge
- Cedar Creek Rail Road Bride
- Bowlin Road Bridge on northbound I-470
- Lakewood Boulevard Bridge on southbound I-470
- Little Blue River Bridge on both northbound and southbound lanes
- U.S. 40 Bridge on both northbound and southbound lanes
- I-470 Bridge over I-70, both northbound and southbound lanes
The current phase will reduce I-470 down to two lanes from Cedar Creek Bridge to Little Blue River Bridge near View High Drive through mid-November.
Keep up with the MoDOT's projects by clicking here.