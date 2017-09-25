How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane disaster relief

North Korea says Trump has ‘declared war’ on his country

Posted 10:59 am, September 25, 2017, by

North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, wearing a pin with images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his late father Kim Kim Jong-il, addresses the 72nd session of the United Nations General assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on September 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS — North Korea’s top diplomat says President Donald Trump’s tweet that leader Kim Jong Un “won’t be around much longer” was a declaration of war against his country by the United States.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters Monday that what he called Trump’s “declaration of war” gives North Korea “every right” under the U.N. Charter to take countermeasures, “including the right to shoot down the United States strategic bombers even they’re not yet inside the airspace border of our country.”

Ri referred to Trump’s tweet Saturday that said: “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!”

Ri said: “The question of who won’t be around much longer will be answered then.”