Police say since the beginning of the year, more than 2,000 vehicles in the metro have been reported as stolen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City, Mo., police are investigating a higher number of vehicle thefts this year than in previous years.

Just in the past two weeks, 98 vehicles in Kansas City have been reported as stolen. Popular areas targeted include Westport, the Plaza and the River Market.

According to KCPD's monthly crime summary, 2,025 vehicle thefts have been reported since the beginning of 2017 --that's 326 more thefts from the same period of time last year.

Police say in the past, the most popular cars stolen were Honda Accords and Ford F-150s.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau says there are several ways to protect your car. First, make sure you park in well-lit areas. Then be sure to lock your car and never leave the keys inside. You can also use a tracking device to remote monitor a vehicle.