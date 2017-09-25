Roasted butternut squash risotto from Renee Kelly’s Harvest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's officially fall and temperatures should start to cool off making it the perfect time of the year to cook with butternut squash. Chef Renee Kelly visited the FOX 4 studio Monday to show Karli Ritter and Abby Eden how to make a gluten-free and vegan roasted butternut squash risotto that everyone agreed was delicious.

Roasted butternut squash risotto

Serves 4. Takes approximately 40 minutes.

Ingredients:

2 lb squash, butternut, peeled and large dice

4 T olive oil

2 T garlic- minced about 2 cloves

2 each onions finely chopped

1 lb risotto rice (Arborio)

5 C vegetable broth

1 T parsley

2 T oregano, chopped

½ tsp salt- kosher

¼ tsp pepper black

1 tsp lemon zest

¾ C coconut milk

Directions:

Heat the oven to 400°F

Toss the squash in 1 T olive oil and roast until soft about 35-45 minutes

Heat the rest of the oil in a pan, on medium heat

Add the garlic, and onions and sweat until tender, about 2 minutes

Add the rice stirring constantly, toast for 4 minutes, coating all the grains with the oil

Add 1/2 the vegetable broth and bring to a simmer, cover the rice

and cook for 10 minutes

Uncover the rice and add the remaining broth a little at a time stirring

constantly this takes about 25-30 minutes.

Add the coconut milk, stirring constantly

Once the rice is al dente, add the parsley, oregano, fold in the roasted squash

and season with salt, pepper and lemon zest

Try other squash, such as carnival, acorn, buttercup, red kuri, or even small pie pumpkins. They all provide a different flavor and texture. You will find most of them on a farm, or by the “decorative pumpkins” at the grocery store.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.