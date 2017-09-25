Thousands walk at Arrowhead to benefit Down Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One in every 700 babies in the United States is born with Down syndrome, according to the Down Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City.

On Sunday, thousands walked to celebrate those individuals. FOX 4's Nicole DiAntonio has the story from Arrowhead.

While the stadium stayed quiet Sunday morning, the parking lot was busy with thousands of people, including 13-year-old Ainsley, who could hardly wait for her day with the family.

More than 170 walked beside her, capturing each moment and each step as they walked to raise more than $15,000 for the Down Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City.

"Our team is called Ainsley's Army of Angels, and it truly is our army that gets us through this little parenting journey. We all have it," said Ainsley's mother, Mandie Aadland.

Their family is one of 324 teams, and one of numerous stories represented at the walk.

"It really puts things in perspective. It is my checkpoint for the year for me to go 'oh, wow look at what this has fostered and has brought into our lives,'" Mandie said.

It's a family tradition they want to continue for the next ten years.

In total, Down Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City aimed to raise $500,000 at Sunday's event.