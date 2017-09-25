With some calling for NFL boycott, Chiefs fans offer their perspectives on player protest backlash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- In a standing-room only crowd inside the Market Grille at the Hy-Vee in Independence, you’d never know so many NFL fans are threatening to boycott the rest of the season.

“Let’s go Chiefs,” said Bob Green. “Looking forward to next Monday night, be there!”

While so many NFL fans have spent the last 48 hours taking to social media to vent their anger over Sunday’s widespread protests by players during the National Anthem, at the weekly Chief’s Kingdom, a get-together with die-hard fans and the radio voice of the team, there’s no talk of politics.

“I want to see 52 people versus 52 people, all races and religions, beat the crap out of each other and then shake hands at the end,” said long-time Chiefs fan Paul Bolas. “And I don't want any politics involved.”

Bolas and a fellow Chiefs fan at the Monday night pep rally also have a message for other fans threatening to boycott the rest of the season.

“I’ll take your tickets, so I can go free,” Bolas joked.

“Ship your merchandise,” smiled Robert Andrade, who drives from Emporia, Kansas for this event every Monday night. “Private message me for my shipping address.”