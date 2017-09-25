Woman born so tiny, her dad’s wedding ring fit on her foot, returns to Overland Park NICU for reunion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Dozens of families came together Saturday in Overland Park to celebrate strong, healthy kids.

The gathering was for the annual NICU reunion at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. The hospital says it's a great opportunity for families to see some of the doctors and nurses who gave them a fighting chance at life, while also connecting with other survivors and their families.

We met 18-year-old Alisson Muha. She spent 41 days in the NICU at OPRMC and says her dad's wedding band could fit around her tiny foot back then. She still gets emotional sharing her story.

"I'm very thankful that people are willing to get an education to help babies that are born prematurely so that we can have a chance to be somebody in this world," said Muha.

Alisson is now a high school senior and is considering a career in science.