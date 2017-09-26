After a week without contact, Belton woman relieved to hear family survived Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- A metro woman is relieved after finally hearing from her family in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit. Maria Lee said she hadn’t heard from her family in seven days.

“I believe in God and he heard me,” Lee said.

She said her niece got a phone call from their family with the good news.

“I didn’t know if they were alive I didn’t know if they were hurt and not knowing, it was the most horrible feeling,” Lee said.

She said an organization was going door-to-door in Puerto Rico with a phone allowing each household to make one quick phone call to alert family members they were okay.

“I feel so lucky, blessed,” she said.

Lee said her niece has a friend who works at a radio station on the island who broadcast some of the details from FOX 4’s report over the weekend. She said her family in Puerto Rico got wind of her emotional plea for answers.

“I never lost my faith even when I was deep in, you know when I was crying and I was devastated, my faith kept me up,” she said.

Lee said she plans to make a trip to Puerto Rico to see her family as soon as it’s safe to do so.