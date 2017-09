Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The American Royal Youth Rodeo begins Tuesday at Hale Arena, but before the competition, one of the competitors visited Fox 4 to share how she's been preparing.

Catie Dampf is a senior at Blair Oaks High School in Jefferson City and has had some unique challenges during her career. Dampf, who is deaf and has a cochlear implant, says being deaf has taught her to not take anything for granted.