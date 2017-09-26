Child shootings fuel push for safer gun storage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two recent tragedies where children under the age of five shot themselves are fueling an effort to promote safer gun storage practices.

Police handed out free gun locks Tuesday at 31st Street and Prospect Avenue as part of campaign to reduce unintentional shootings involving children.

Only about half a dozen people turned out for the safety seminar, but being that it took place during the work day in a working class neighborhood, organizers say if they can prevent just one shooting, they've been successful.

According to the "Not An Accident" index there have been six shootings so far this year by children in the Kansas City area, including one in Lawrence, Kan., and one in St. Joseph, Mo.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America formed after the school shooting massacre in Sandy Hook, Conn., to protect children and help parents make responsible decisions to keep their kids safe.

"I think there needs to be a new awareness," said Andrea Kimball, regional Be SMART trainer on gun safety for the group. "Because these shootings are completely preventable. As parents we need to create the conversation and dialogue. When you’re sending kids off to a play date you need to ask other adults in home do you have a gun? How is it stored?"

The Jackson County sheriff has given away more than 1,100 gun locks in the last two years. Responsible gun storage is important because in one out of three homes with children there also is a gun, according to Charlie's House, a child safety group.

The safe gun storage education will be repeated again Wednesday in Kansas City's northeast neighborhood. To learn more about the "Be SMART" program go to: momsdemandaction.org or kclibrary.org.