Is “Transformers: The Last Knight” the last straw? Does “47 Meters Down” sink? Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Once again, Shawn and Russ have very different takes on movies now available on home video. Be sure you to watch their reviews before you stream your choices!

1) TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT (PG 13)

Paramount Pictures

RUSS

Just how does one transform $260 million into something pretty much worthless? Just ask director Michael Bay, who spent all that dough on the latest Hasbro Toys extravaganza, “Transformers: The Last Knight.” The end result is a mind-numbing mix of robot battles, insipid dialogue and borderline racist and misogynistic hokum that feels totally out of step with the times.

SHAWN

But say what you will "Transformers: The Last Knight" is a beautiful looking movie -- it's gorgeous -- and it's fun. There are at least a dozen shots in the movie that only Michael Bay could create. Straight signature shots. And they are cinematically awesome.

RUSS

The movie’s only saving grace is a slumming Sir Anthony Hopkins who mostly manages to retain his dignity as he collects his check. The fifth “Transformers” installment isn’t the worst movie ever made, but it may well be the biggest waste of money.

SHAWN

That's a bit of a reach. And overly harsh. Sure none of it makes a lick of sense. Yes, the story has way too many sub-plots. It's messy. But you must always keep in mind... This is a franchise about cars that turn into robots.

RUSS: 1 Popcorn Bag

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) 47 METERS DOWN

Entertainment Studios

RUSS

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the video store (if there are still any left), we have “47 Meters Down.” Mandy Moore and Claire Holt play sisters on vacation in Mexico who get trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean, surrounded by man-eaters. If an hour and a half of squirming is your idea of a good time, this is for you.

SHAWN

"47 Meters Down" was one of the biggest surprises of the summer. Why? It was suspenseful, thrilling and dumb. Yes, this movie is scary fun at its best. Finally, a movie that felt like summer. And finally a movie that isn't a shame to be what it is. And the underwater scenes were simply brilliant and will have you feeling like help.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags