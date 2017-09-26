KCK residents now have easier, more affordable access to solar energy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A local utility company is leading the way to a cleaner future.

The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities, also known as BPU, installed a "community solar farm," and they gave Fox 4 a closer look at the Nerman Power Plant Tuesday.

There are nearly 4,000 solar panels that will power about 150 homes and there's plenty of room for growth. All BPU customers in KCK that want to use solar energy will access it from the central location -- making it accessible and affordable for everyone.

Local companies MC Power and Gardner Capital will operate and maintain the solar farm for BPU for at least the next 25 years.

"Like the plant here in Nearman, there's a lot of transition going to a more cleaner producing power," Loren Williamson with MC Power said. " Long-term strategies, sustainability and finding sources of energy from the sun or the wind and BPU is leading the charge."

If you live in KCK and are interested in using solar energy, call BPU.

"Community involvement is key to something like this," Williamson added. "The success is by those who are interested in making sure the community partnership with the utility is strong enough to where they can put something like this in place and measure that demand and find out how many more community members want to be a part of this type of project."