Lining the entrance of Olathe NW, students and adults hold signs of support for LGBTQ community

OLATHE, Kan. -- Students at Olathe Northwest will stand together for the LGBTQ community Tuesday during an ally rally.

The students are planning to stand in front of the school, lining the sidewalk from one entrance to another while sending a warm welcome as their peers arrive to class.

Many students plan to hold signs that say "love is love" and "we support you." They say they want to send a message of inclusion and acceptance to all students at Olathe Northwest, including those who say they were harassed at the homecoming parade last week.

Fox 4 reported on Friday that some students were concerned after the way their peers treated them. Some say their peers threw candy and yelled insults at members of the LGBTQ community.

Representatives from Equality Kansas and JoCo. Q-space will be at the rally as an extra resource for students.

The organizer says since next week is ally week, they thought it was great timing to plan this ally rally.

The rally will start at 7 a.m. as students show up for school. They say Tuesday's event is not about anger but showing support for the entire Olathe Northwest community.