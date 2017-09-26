Live: President Trump says US-Spain allies against terrorism

Watch live:



WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the U.S. and Spain are allies in the fight against terrorism.

Trump says at the beginning of a working meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy that the two countries are comparing notes and intelligence. At approximately 12:45 p.m., the two will hold a joint news conference from the Rose Garden. You can watch that in the video player above and on Fox 4’s Facebook page if you’re using the Facebook app or on a computer.

He says they are “very, very unified in the fight.”

Spain last month was the victim of attacks that killed 16 people in the tourist haven of Barcelona and a nearby town. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Trump says Spain is a special country with incredible people.

Trump also mentioned his desire to renegotiate trade deals the U.S. has with other countries, but suggested that isn’t the case with Spain.

On trade, Trump says he’s had a “good nine months” with Spain.