Nearly 15 vehicles have flat tires after a crash along I-29 caused debris to cover SB lanes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –The southbound lanes of I-29 are reduced to one lane near 169-Highway after nearly 15 vehicles have flat tires.

According to a Kansas City, Mo., police dispatcher, a vehicle headed north along I-29 hit a concrete barrier or wall. The concrete from that structure flew into the southbound lanes where drivers ran over it and got flat tires.

Fox 4 is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

Refresh this page for the latest or turn your TV to Fox 4 for updates from Nick Vasos.

If you have the Facebook app or are using a computer, search Fox 4 News Kansas City for a live look at the backup.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video