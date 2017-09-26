Northland man convicted of murdering his wife at their home will spend rest of his life in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- A judge sentenced a 45-year-old Kansas City man convicted of murdering his wife to life in prison on Tuesday, and he won't be eligible for parole.

Thomas C. Santamaria Jr. said, "I guess I won" as officers took him away from his home in handcuffs in March of 2015. His wife, 50-year-old Yuvett Santamaria, died from blunt force trauma to the head and face, and suffocation. When officers were sent to their Northland home near NE 56th Place and North Drury, they found her bloody and beaten while Thomas Santamaria was asleep in the same room with blood on his hands.

“Defendant Santamaria’s life is over. He will spend the rest of his days in prison. He thought he won, but all he’s won is a concrete bunker of a room for the next 40, 50 years," Clay County Prosecutor Daniel White stated in a news release.

“'Winning' would have been to acknowledge problems in his relationship and working with Yuvett to resolve these issues. If that failed, a divorce would be an option."

Court documents and testimony at trial revealed that Thomas Santamaria told a friend that he believed his wife may have been romantically involved with another man, and that she wanted a divorce. He also said he planned to do drugs and drink alcohol, and have sex with his wife before killing her.

That man told authorities he was worried and went to their house to check on them. When he arrived, Yuvett Santamaria's mom told him: "Thomas killed my daughter." He called police after finding them in the bedroom.

Jurors deliberated for less than four hours before finding Thomas Santamaria guilty of first degree murder. He's still listed in the Clay County Jail and will be transferred to a Missouri Department of Corrections facility.