One person shot in Independence; police searching for shooter

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — At least one person was shot Tuesday morning in Independence.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 11 a.m. at the Hawthorne Apartments complex at N. Peck Court and Dover Drive.

Police are still investigating the incident, but at this time, police confirmed at least one person has been shot. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the shooter is not currently in police custody.

This is an ongoing situation. FOX 4 will update this story as information becomes available.