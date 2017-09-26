Red Door Wood Fired Grill prime rib recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whiskey Marinade:

Beef Broth -1 cup

Whiskey – 1 cup

Steak Sauce – 2 Tbl

Worchestershire – 1 Tbl

Granulated Garlic – 2 tsp

Onion powder – 2 tsp

Instruction: Mix all ingredients well

Prime Rib Seasoning:

Montreal Steak Seasoning- 1 cup

Black pepper – 2 Tbl

Prime Rib Procedure:

Prime Rib - 12 and down - 1 each

Prime Rib Seasoning – 1.5 cups

Whiskey Marinade – all Preheat ovens to 375 degrees Cover rib with seasoning evenly and place on a wire rack in a pan with 2 cups of water in the bottom Place in oven and roast for 1 hour then check internal temperature When it reaches 90 degrees remove from oven and let cool at room temp for 30 minutes Slice into desired sized steaks Leave steaks in marinade for the desired amount of time Grill to temperature, let rest then serve



