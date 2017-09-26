Red Door Wood Fired Grill prime rib recipe

Whiskey Marinade:
- Beef Broth -1 cup
- Whiskey – 1 cup
- Steak Sauce – 2 Tbl
- Worchestershire – 1 Tbl
- Granulated Garlic – 2 tsp
- Onion powder – 2 tsp
Instruction: Mix all ingredients well
Prime Rib Seasoning:
- Montreal Steak Seasoning- 1 cup
- Black pepper – 2 Tbl
Prime Rib Procedure:
- Prime Rib - 12 and down - 1 each
- Prime Rib Seasoning – 1.5 cups
- Whiskey Marinade – all
- Preheat ovens to 375 degrees
- Cover rib with seasoning evenly and place on a wire rack in a pan with 2 cups of water in the bottom
- Place in oven and roast for 1 hour then check internal temperature
- When it reaches 90 degrees remove from oven and let cool at room temp for 30 minutes
- Slice into desired sized steaks
- Leave steaks in marinade for the desired amount of time
- Grill to temperature, let rest then serve
