Red Door Wood Fired Grill prime rib recipe

Whiskey Marinade:

  • Beef Broth -1 cup
  • Whiskey – 1 cup
  • Steak Sauce – 2 Tbl
  • Worchestershire – 1 Tbl
  • Granulated Garlic – 2 tsp
  • Onion powder – 2 tsp

Instruction: Mix all ingredients well

Prime Rib Seasoning:

  • Montreal Steak Seasoning- 1 cup
  • Black pepper – 2 Tbl

Prime Rib Procedure:

  • Prime Rib - 12 and down - 1 each
  • Prime Rib Seasoning – 1.5 cups
  • Whiskey Marinade – all
    • Preheat ovens to 375 degrees
    • Cover rib with seasoning evenly and place on a wire rack in a pan with 2 cups of water in the bottom
    • Place in oven and roast for 1 hour then check internal temperature
    • When it reaches 90 degrees remove from oven and let cool at room temp for 30 minutes
    • Slice into desired sized steaks
    • Leave steaks in marinade for the desired amount of time
    • Grill to temperature, let rest then serve

