Sign up today: ‘It’s in the Bag’ Love Fund fundraiser to help children in Kansas City

OLATHE, Kan. — If you’ve never joined the fun at the ‘In The Bag’ fundraiser for the FOX 4 Love Fund for Children, this is the year!

For $65, you’ll be fed, enjoy the company of others who love new and gently used designer handbags, plus you’ll benefit kids in the Kansas City area who haven’t been able to get their needs met through other resources. The Love Fund has provided mattresses for kids without beds, eyeglasses for children with impaired eyesight, and other basic needs.

The silent auction on Saturday, Nov. 18 features nearly 400 of new, designer label and gently-loved purses, handbags, totes and wallets!

It’s a lot of fun. You roam around, look for the item that catches your eye and then make a bid and keep watch. If you’re overbid on the bag or wallet you love, bid again until the buzzer goes off and time is up! No pressure, just a lot of good food and champagne and laughter.

The fundraiser is at the Embassy Suites & Conference Center, 10401 S. Ridgeview Rd., in Olathe. It’s from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Corporate and reserved tables cost $750. To sign up, click here.

