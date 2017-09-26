Tablets in jail help educate inmates, lead to drop in behavior problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYANDOTTE COUNTY -- Life behind bars is not meant to be easy but finding productive activities for dozens of inmates to do isn't either.

"You only have two TVs and 40 inmates, you're going to fight over television. So if you have something else to keep you busy, something else to keep your mind going, other than reading the same books over and over this is a great incentive," Deputy Terence Belcher said.

Dep. Belcher said since the Wyandotte County Jail provided its inmates educational tablets back in June, life in jail has become more manageable.

"We wrote a ticket every day without the tablets so the behavior rose. We had a riot a while ago; the tablets weren't here yet but once they got here the disciplinary process has decreased and they have more to do," he said.

The tablets were bought using funds from the inmate phone system and contain different educational apps that inmates must complete in order to access lighter features such as music and movies.

"One of the most successful ones I know so far is the GED. They can actually take tests. They won`t get their GED but it prepares them for the program so once they are released out of here they can continue the GED program," Dep. Belcher said.

One of the biggest take aways has been how the tablets have led to fewer violent incidents.

"We have guys that have ADD or even other types of disabilities and these types of tablets will keep them engaged that way they don`t have to run around and, I`m going to say, harass other inmates or staff here," he said.

And with fewer incidents and more to do, the hope is the tablets will spark a positive change for those behind bars.

"It actually helps our job a lot especially violation wise and also bonding wise because you have guys that have issues understanding the apps so that will help the officer bond or have a rapport with the inmate and that way we can help them with the apps," Dep. Belcher said.

The apps are cleaned and checked once a week to ensure they have not been compromised. The apps also do not give inmates access to the internet or social media sites such as Facebook.

The tablets run with Edovo.