Uber expands in Kansas City from ride sharing to doorstep meal delivery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Popular ride service Uber has just launched a food delivery app in the Kansas City Metro Area. Uber Eats has come to Kansas City allowing people to order food from their favorite restaurants through an app, and have it delivered right to their doorstep. Roughly 70 restaurants had signed on with the Uber Eats app at the time of its launch on Tuesday.

"It`s been very good so far. The first day there`s been very few kinks and people have been very excited about it," said Alan Gaylin, Founder & CEO of Bread & Butter Concepts restaurant group.

Gaylin says six of the eateries in his restaurant group are involved, within hours of the launch he could already see signs of success.

"From 11 o`clock to 3 o`clock, Taco Republic got seven or eight orders alone, BRGR did over 10, Oliver has done quite a few as well," said Gaylin.

Here`s how it works: Download the Uber Eats App, Order from your favorite local joint, and a driver will come pick it up from the restaurant, and deliver it to your door.

"For years, if you wanted take-out delivered it would be pizza or Chinese food, and now you can have anything, the sky is the limit," said Uber Eats Driver Howard Martin.

Martin says the addition of this new service could mean more revenue for him, and other people in the metro who are looking to make extra income on the side.

"There`s not many jobs where you work when you want to. I work a full-time job and do this on the side and it works out very well," Martin explained.

Uber Eats customers pay a $5.99 flat fee for delivery. Participating restaurants have to pay a percentage of delivery sales to Uber. It`s not cheap, but some say, a necessary and worthwhile adjustment to keep up with the times.

"For us it`s about the changing consumer out there. People are changing the way they eat now," said Gaylin.

Companies like GrubHub, Postmates, and Seamless also offer this service, but Kansas City is the first place in Missouri or Kansas to get Uber Eats.

There are promotions going on right now for free delivery, $5 or $10 off.