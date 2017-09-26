Woman with grandkids in car crashes into driver involved in police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A police chase ended with a crash at 45th and the Paseo in Kansas City, Mo. Tuesday evening.

FOX 4's Megan Dillard talked with one of the victims in the crash.

Sheila Coppage was driving her silver SUV when she saw a police car with a flat tire coming up and realized it was part of a chase, then as she was headed down Prospect, she crashed into the driver she and witnesses say was fleeing officers.

Coppage said her airbag deployed. She spoke to FOX 4, despite the fact her hand was bleeding and swollen. She said she had just picked up her grandkids from school.

"He never stopped," said a visibly shaken Sheila Coppage. "[The grandkids] start screaming and crying, but they're belted in. You know, I just jumped out."

Coppage said the man she hit got out and came over to apologize to her before police took him into custody.

After the cars were towed, she said she planned to go to the hospital. The traffic flow on Prospect has returned to normal.