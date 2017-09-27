Along with announcing that they’ve caught the second suspect, police identify man killed during shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police say they have located the second suspect they believe killed a man and injured a woman Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was found near the Hawthorne Place Apartments where the shooting occurred.

Police describe it as a shooting that took place over a period of time, with a lot of shots fired before it ended.

Earlier Tuesday, officers took one man away in handcuffs while Independence Police, SWAT, the ATF and FBI swarmed the area looking for the second suspect. Two nearby schools were placed on lockdown, which was later lifted.

Police say 46-year-old Elud L. Hernandez died from his injuries. The second shooting victim, who is still being treated at a local hospital, is an adult female.

Police say the investigation is ongoing