Carrying young boy in his arms, KC officer says he was happy to care for the 22-month-old until they could track down his parents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police have an interesting case on their hands Wednesday morning.

Officers say someone dropped a toddler off at East Patrol, 26th and Prospect, around 1:30 a.m.

Sgt. Adam Painter told Fox 4 he spent several hours searching for the 22-month-old's parents but had no luck.

The officer says during that time he had to change the child's diapers and feed him.

Sgt. Painter says it's just part of the job that the public doesn't get to see while adding that police officers do because they have a heart behind their badge.

"For me it seems natural," Sgt. Painter said. "I want to serve. This is part of the job. I like giving back to the community things like this. To us we don't get to do things like this too often. This is the second time I've had to watch a kid, and really babysit for overnight. So, luckily I've got some experience."

The young boys mom eventually showed up at East Patrol and the Division of Family Services has been called in to investigate.