Chick-fil-A fans can now make the restaurant’s chicken salad at home

Chick-fil-A is giving customers its chicken salad recipe, but it comes with good and bad news.

“The decision to remove Chicken Salad from the menu was a difficult one,” Chick-fil-A spokesperson Leigh Jackson told Southern Living. “We know that many of our customers loved our Chicken Salad, but we have also heard from guests that they are looking for new tastes and fresh flavors on the menu in our restaurants.”

But all is not lost for chicken salad fans. Chick-fil-A is offering the recipe for its version of the dish on its website.

