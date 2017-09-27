KC Art Institute graphic design students take on real-world client and design posters for Folly Theater’s Jazz Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jazz and art are colliding in Kansas City Wednesday.

For the ninth year is a row, graphic design students at the Kansas City Art Institute are designing posters for the Folly Theater's Jazz Series.

The students toured the Theater, listened to the music of the artists coming here to play, and then let their imagination go to work in creating marketing materials.

This project gives the students valuable experience - and allows the Folly Theater to use modern art to attract more people to buy tickets to these jazz concerts.

"It's a fun and interpretive thing," KCAI junior Devon Wolfe said. "A lot of us like to work collage in collage and info montage, which is just like jazz and throwing things in a way that feels right and really playing with what's there."

The Folly Theater is located in downtown Kansas City. To learn more about this year's jazz series, click here.