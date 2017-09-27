KC will soon be home to a new professional basketball team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Professional basketball is coming to Kansas City.

The New North American Premier Basketball League will announce its new team Wednesday.

The new team, which has not yet been named, will play its home games at Municipal Auditorium this season.

Basketball has always had a big fan base in Kansas City. Sports Commission officials say we do a great job of always buying tickets and filling seats at Sprint Center.

The new league president, David Magley, is a former KU basketball player. He says the team will likely include players from Missouri, KU and Kansas State. Even if you are not in the seats, you may still see the team around the community.

The players plan to be active in schools delivering messages about anti-bullying, the importance of education, and dangers of drug and alcohol abuse. The league also plans to host four school day games for junior high school students.

The new league president will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at Municipal Auditorium to make the big announcement.

If you're interested in playing for the team, there will be an open trying out in Kansas City Nov. 11.