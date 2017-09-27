Kearney boy’s humble goal to help hurricane victims reaches greater heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- One week ago he was “Reaching for Excellence,” and now his goal to help hurricane survivors has reached new heights!

In a FOX 4 follow up, we caught up with 9-year-old Karson Harris whose simple fundraising goal turned into much more. As you can imagine it`s every kid’s dream to go on a $1,000 shopping spree. Karson did that, but isn`t keeping anything for himself.

Karson had a humble goal of $50, but has raised nearly $5,000 in cash. However, on Wednesday a major retailer gave Karson's mission a big boost.

“He`s such and inspiration at his age to be able to take something and understand what`s going on and be able to come up with an idea to help and be a part of it. So for us it`s a way to recognize and be a part that`s bigger than any of us,” said Amy Acock, regional director for Academy Sports & Outdoor.

The store’s Liberty location saw Karson's story and decided to give him a $1,000 gift card to buy items for kids who lost everything.

“I just feel bad for them. I kind of know what they`ve been through because I`ve been in a couple of floods before but I know it`s way worse,” said Karson.

He brought a team with him to help gather all the items. He picked important things like shoes, socks, and backpacks. He also made sure to buy them fun things to help take their mind off what they lost, and focus on just being kids.

"I think they`ll kind of be surprised. Thankful,” said Karson, who had no problem clearing the shelves.

If you`re going to shop with Karson, you`ve got to keep up.

“I`m very proud. It`s always good to see a young individual care about others more than himself. That`s something you don`t see a lot these day," said Karson’s mom Katie Rausch.

Rausch says his mission has even reached someone as far away as the United Kingdom.

“To see everybody come together and do all that has been amazing to see,” said Rausch.

Academy Sports and Outdoors surprised Karson with a $50 gift card so he can get something for himself as well.