Local first responders share stories after returning from storm-ravaged Texas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Lone Star state is still drying out after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the coast. The hurricane hit in late August.

While people there continue to make progress with cleanup, local first responders are sharing stories about their time there.

At city hall, the Kansas City Fire Department shared a presentation with a city council committee about their time in Texas.

Nearly two dozen firefighters from KCFD and the Central Jackson County Fire District headed south after Hurricane Harvey hit the coast of Texas.

Now, they're sharing stories about the people and animals they rescued.

The firefighters left for Texas just after the storm hit, and spent nearly eight days helping with relief.

They traveled with trucks and rescue boats. They spent most of their time in College Station and Houston.

The first responders volunteered to go to Texas, but taxpayers should know that all expenses are being reimbursed by the state of Texas.

Firefighters say it was an experience I'll never forget.

"Where these highly-trained individuals got their first call out, to rescue 25 goats, 16 cats, 2 donkeys, and a goose, so you can imagine these individuals on the rescues from Kansas City looked at me as their chief and said, 'what do we do with a donkey' and I said, 'I don't know, but we've got to figure out what to do with two of them," said Battalion Chief Larry Young with the Kansas City Fire Department.

There's the old saying, everything's bigger in Texas. Battalion Chief Young confirmed that's true when it comes to the bugs -- especially the mosquitoes.