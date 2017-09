Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- An Overland Park family was forced out of their home early Wednesday morning after someone drove into it.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near 98th and Hadley, near 95th and Antioch.

The driver left a hole in the side of the house.

Police said the driver had minor injuries, but they have not said what led up to the crash or if the driver will face any charges.