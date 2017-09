× Police searching for man who grabbed a woman running near 119th and Quivira

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are searching for a man they say tried to grab a woman while she was running.

It happened on Indian Creek Trail off 119th and Quivira between 8 and 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman told police she is okay.

Police have not yet released any details about the suspect.