Prosecutors announce charges against inmates who assaulted officer at Jackson County jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker held a news conference Wednesday morning to announce charges against four inmates at the Jackson County jail in connection to an assault against an officer inside the detention center.

At noon, Baker was joined by Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp to discuss an officer who was attacked by several inmates on Aug. 26.

Baker showed a 20-second clip from surveillance footage of the beating, which she said lasted approximately 90 seconds. She said the officer was “lucky” that he escaped with relatively minor injuries.

The clip shows the officer standing on a walkway above an open area, where the inmates are waiting for him. Baker said the officer was aware the inmates were preparing to attack him, so he came downstairs to face them in an area that might be safer than the suspended walkway. The clip shows three inmates gang up on the officer as soon as he reaches the bottom of the stairs, while a fourth inmate watches closely nearby.

“I’ve watched that of course numerous times, and it just really makes me angry to watch it because that individual is there protecting all of us, protecting other inmates, and deserves better than that,” Baker said.

Baker said after about 90 seconds, fellow detention center staff arrived to stop the attack.

On top of the charges, Sharp said the inmates will be moved and separated from each other. One of the inmates faces a second charge in connection to another assault in which he was involved.

Baker expressed her frustration with the continuing problems at the Jackson County Detention Center, despite efforts to improve conditions and address safety issues.

Just this past Monday, a 53-year-old inmate took his own life at the jail.

The jail has been the site of multiple investigations in 2017 where the cleanliness and safety of the facility have been scrutinized.