VH1 reality show star squatted in NY apartment for over a year

NEW YORK -- Here’s proof that no good deed goes unpunished.

Angela Newman offered to let a woman named Taylor Pickney, also known as Donna Lombardi, stay in her Yonkers apartment for three weeks while she looked for a place of her own, according to WPIX.

That was more than a year ago. Pickney didn’t leave, didn’t pay any rent and even brought her boyfriend in to live with her.

It’s not like Pickney is broke. She’s actually a regular on the VH1 show "Black Ink Crew" about the goings on at a tattoo parlor in Harlem. On the show she uses the name Donna Lombardi.

Anyway, Lombardi, Pickney whatever name you choose, refused to get out. So Angela went to court. She got an order forcing Pickney out. That didn’t seem to have much impact so she contacted WPIX.

When WPIX's Howard Thompson went over, Donna (AKA Taylor) seemed to have stepped out. So he went over to one of the Black Ink facilities and got hooked up on Snapchat with a show producer named Caesar. He couldn’t believe what was going on; even though Angela had said she’d contacted the show for help. Apparently they didn’t take her seriously.

The show producer wanted Howard and Angela to come on and try to resolve things as part of the show. Angela wanted no part of that.

And it worked out. Taylor, AKA Donna Lombardi, met the September 18th deadline for departing. Angela has her home back in safety, peace and quiet.