Teenager charged in fatal shooting at Independence apartment complex

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A teenager is facing murder charges in connection to Tuesday’s fatal shooting that took place at an Independence apartment complex.

Prosecutors announced on Wednesday that 17-year-old Antonio Stocker III is charged with 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.

The shooting resulted in the death of one man, identified as Eliud Lisboa, and injured a woman.

Court records state that witnesses saw Stocker and Lisboa outside a residence at the Hawthorne Place apartment complex in Independence were firing shots at each other Tuesday morning.

Stocker told police he shot the victim when the victim was unarmed. He said he and another man disposed of clothing and the gun in a creek bed.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond.