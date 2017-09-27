Three men arrested, suspected in killing of 10-year-old KCK girl in 2014 drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Three men are arrested in connection to the killing of a 10-year-old KCK girl. Machole Stewart was shot and killed during a drive-by on October 26, 2014.

On Wednesday afternoon authorities confirmed the arrests to FOX 4, and police are looking for a fourth man. FOX 4 will not name the suspects until they are formally charged.

"The family has been wanting closure in this case for a while, and we had gathered a lot of information and facts about the situation that happened. We're just happy that we're able to take this to the next step and possibly get some closure for the family," KCKPD Officer Cameron Morgan said.

The drive-by happened outside of the victim's home in the 1400 block of New Jersey on a Sunday evening. Police say the shooting went on for a couple of blocks with dozens of shell casings left on the street.

Machole was at home playing with her older brother and a cousin when police say gunmen drove by and suddenly turned their fun into a frightening time. The 10-year-old girl was in a rear bedroom and shot once in her head, she died instantly.

"She tried to run to the bedroom to hide. She's a 10-year-old kid, afraid, didn't know what to do," said Grandmother Krystal Stewart.

"She was a sweet child. She was adorable. She was smart, she was loving. She was just something you would love to be around. And it's hard. It's terrible. It's absolutely terrible," cousin Patrick Blackman said. "It's nothing that wouldn't make you smile about her. Everything about her would make you smile."

Machole's relatives have long believed the shooting was linked to an ongoing feud between two groups of teenaged boys and young men.

