Widow of ‘American Sniper’ Chris Kyle tells NFL players to ‘get off their knees’

The widow of “American Sniper” Chris Kyle is speaking out in opposition to the NFL, claiming the recent protests have focused on “division.”

Taya Kyle took to Facebook on Tuesday, saying the sport that had once united people of different races, religions and political beliefs is now dividing the country. In her post, she asks players to “get off their knees.”

“If you ever want to get off your knees and get to work on building bridges, let me know. I have found screaming about the problems in service marriages or even standing in silence in front of them, hasn’t healed even one of them,” the post read, in part. “On the other hand, funding the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation, building a team and rolling up my sleeves to get in the trenches during my “off time” -volunteering there outside of my paying jobs – has proven to make real change.”

The post came after players across the NFL knelt during the national anthem on Sunday in protest of remarks President Donald Trump made at a rally in Alabama over the weekend.

Chris Kyle is a former Navy SEAL who was killed in 2013 at a Texas gun range by a disturbed former Marine.

The post has more than 13,000 likes and 6,900 shares.