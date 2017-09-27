Witnesses, security guard, do nothing to help woman being sexually assaulted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A disturbing sexual assault in Kansas City was caught on camera. The attack happened outside a shopping plaza at 31st & Prospect Monday. The victim's family is outraged witnesses, including a security guard, stood by and did nothing to help.

A whole lot goes through your social media feed, and there are some things there you wish you didn't see.

"I got the call about 11 last night. They said, 'Did you see the f'n video?' I said, 'What are you talking about?'" Rosie Morgan said.

With her family's help, Rosie Morgan finally found that video on Facebook. It was taken Monday outside the shopping plaza and then posted online.

"That is very disturbing," Morgan said.

The video shows her adult daughter being attacked. Rosie admits her daughter is a drug addict and says the meet-up was apparently to buy pills. But an argument between her daughter and a man turned into something much more serious.

"What cruel person would do this to another person?" Morgan said.

In the video, you can see a security guard try to break things up at first. Rosie's daughter runs off, but the man catches her. It's what happens next that is deeply troubling. The security officer stands by watching as that man gropes Rosie's daughter between the legs. Seconds later, he pulls her up by the chest. Then another car pulls up to watch and doesn't help. Then another car pulls up to watch and not help. The man proceeds to rip off the victim's pants, exposing her genitals. That security officer still doesn't intervene.

"He is as much guilty as much as the people that did that to her because he didn't get no help. He didn't do nothing," said Morgan.

Then, there's the person taking the video.

He can be heard saying, "He's trying to put her in the car."

The person filming also makes no effort to stop rolling and go get help or to call police. Instead, he starts laughing.

"I mean, I'm quite sure you got a sister or an auntie. You wouldn't want your mother to get done like that but you stood around and laughed. There's nothing funny about being humiliated in public in the mid-day," said Michiel Morgan, the victim's father.

The company that patrols the shopping plaza is Watch Eagle Security. FOX 4 called local management, which ultimately hung up on us.

But other officers who work for the company told FOX 4 the officer involved absolutely broke protocol. In these situations, they're supposed to step in, try to detain the suspect, and then call police.

But the building owner told us, based on what he saw in the video, it calls into question his contract with Watch Eagle.

While the Morgans are outraged video of the attack was posted online, they're hopeful it will lead to the guard's firing and arrest of the man who assaulted their daughter.

"They should be served justice. That was wrong," said Rosie Morgan.

The family did file a police report. But so far, their daughter isn't cooperating with investigators.

Watch Eagle won't say if it has fired the security officer involved.