Woman fights off attacker on Indian Creek Trail

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Police say someone tried to kidnap a woman Tuesday evening as she jogged along the Indian Creek Trail.

The attack happened near 119th Street and Quivira Road just before 8 p.m., as it was getting dark.

A woman wearing headphones, running along Indian Creek Trail told police she was stopped by a man who asked her for the time. When she looked down at her watch, the man grabbed her wrist and tried to pull her away.

Police say the woman did what you're supposed to do: She fought back, broke free and ran off.

"It’s my understanding that she kicked him, which is good," said John Lacy of the Overland Park Police Department. "We always tell people that if you get into that situation, always fight your attacker."

The woman ran to a nearby business and called for help. Several Overland Park police officers searched the trail Tuesday night for the suspect, but they could not find him. He was last seen running away to the southwest.

Overland Park police say they continue to have officers on the trail both in uniform and in plain clothes, so trail users may not recognize that a police officer is watching them.

"In Overland Park there are a lot of people who use that trail. There’s a lot of families that walk after dinner. There are a lot of people who exercise on that trail," Lacy said. "We are going to remain focused on the trail at this time. In the past, present, we will still be there."

The attacker has been described as slim with dark hair. Police say he was wearing a zip-up hoodie with dark jeans and glasses