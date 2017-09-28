Lenexa’s Heart to Heart International continues to send help to hurricane victims including those in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Help is on the way for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico from right here in the metro.

Heart to Heart International in Lexena is getting ready to send out a big shipment of supplies from their operations hub at 95th and Lackman.

The first shipment of supplies is scheduled to leave Thursday around 10:45 a.m. and arrive in San Juan Friday.

Power is still out on most the islands-- imagine 3.4 million people in a place the size of Connecticut without food, fuel, cell service or even water.

The damage has been estimated anywhere from $40 to 85 billion, according to risk consultants.

The 40 pallets include 270,000 plus meals, hygiene kits, feminine hygiene supplies such as soap and shampoo, bottled water and water filtration.

Heart to Heart is teaming up with FedEx for the delivery by both truck and plane. Heart to Heart recently chartered a helicopter to get supplies from Haiti to Puerto Rico to get supplies to a hospital, they also got some help from Royal Caribbean to help transport medical supplies.

Hospitals and other high priority buildings are about the only ones with power, thanks to generators.

Heart to Heart says they need of medical professionals to help as their resources are stretched pretty thin. If you’d like to volunteer or make a donation, you can do so by going to Heart to Heart’s website or simply sending 'HHI' via text to 41444.