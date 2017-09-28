Make your own pumpkin spice fudge that Abby Eden says is better than pumpkin pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A mother's recipe passed down to her son and his wife delighted taste buds across the Fox 4 studio Thursday. Kyle and Jen Hutton joined Abby Eden and Karli Ritter in the Fox 4 kitchen to share the secret behind Mona C's Fudge. It was so good that Mark Alford stole some from the set before the interview even started.

Mona C's Fudge

Ingredients:

1 1/2 sticks of butter

2/3 Cup of evaporated milk

3 Cups of granulated sugar

1 jar of Marshmallow Creme

1/2 tablespoon Vanilla

12 ounces of baking chips

assorted flavorings

Directions:

Melt butter down slightly. Stir in milk and sugar. Stir to make sure it is completely combined before bringing to a boil. Cook to 234-235 degrees stirring frequently. Take off stove and stir in Marshmallow Creme and vanilla. Divide mixture into divided bowls of baking chips and stir until smooth. Poor into loaf pans and cool in refrigerator.

