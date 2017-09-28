× New study lists 100 best companies for the working mom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new list is out naming the best companies to work for if you’re a working mom.

When determining which companies to include, the list looked at which ones offered the best schedule flexibility, generous paid parental leave and mentoring programs.

The list doesn’t rank the companies. Below are five that made the list:

Bank of America

Deloittle

Ernst and Young

IBM

Johnson and Johnson

Click here for the list of the 100 best companies for working moms.