Oscar winner Emma Stone takes on Steve Carell in a historic tennis match in “Battle of the Sexes”

Posted 1:09 pm, September 28, 2017, by

Oscar winner Emma Stone is tennis star Billie Jean King and Steve Carell plays self-proclaimed male chauvinist Bobby Riggs in the aptly titled comic drama, "Battle of the Sexes." Russ finds out who'd win in a real battle.