Police searching for man they believe was holding women against their will in Overland Park condo

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- After a brief standoff Thursday police say they are still searching for a man they believe was holding adult women against their will in Overland Park.

As of 11:30 a.m., law enforcement ended their standoff near 95th and Nall at the Chalet Condominiums after determining no one was inside the condo they had surrounded.

Officer John Lacy told Fox 4 that he is not sure how long the women were held against their will inside the condo. He was also not immediately sure of the relationship between the man and the women.

The women told police when the man fell asleep, they took the opportunity to escape. As they ran to a nearby Shell gas station for help, the man chased them. When patrons at the gas station called 911, the man appeared to have fled back to his condo, but police did not find him there. The search is ongoing.

Two nearby schools, Indian Woods Middle School and John Diemer Elementary School, were on soft lockdown during the standoff.

Fox 4 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.