Prairie Village invites everyone to join them as they ‘Light the Town Pink’ to raise awareness for breast cancer

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and one city is getting a head start on building awareness.

On Thursday Prairie Village will light up The Village Shops at 69th and Mission with pink lights for the fourth year in a row.

Light the Town Pink is a collaboration with Shawnee Mission Health to encourage women to schedule mammograms.

A study out of the United Kingdom shows women with high cholesterol might be less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Researchers studied 16,000 women admitted to the hospital over a 13-year span and found women with high cholesterol were 45-percent less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer. And those with high cholesterol who did develop breast cancer had a 40-percent less chance of dying from it.

Of course, having high cholesterol brings about a whole new set of problems, so you might not want to use this as an excuse.

Also, a new study recently published in the journal 'Cancer' shows that getting an annual mammogram after turning 40 years old does save lives. There’s been some concern that getting this breast cancer test too young could lead to false positives, but researchers determined that annual screening reduced the mortality rate by nearly 40-percent – considerably more than less frequent exams.

Everyone is invited to attend the event that starts at 7:15 p.m. under the clock tower.

Shawnee Mission Health will be there with information on mammograms, and there will be entertainment and prizes for the whole family.